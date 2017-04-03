'Black Elk Speaks' chosen as 2017 One Book One Nebraska
Wouldn't it be great if people across Nebraska read an inspirational, redemptive story in 2017 and then talked about it with their friends and neighbors? That is exactly what will be happening throughout the state, with Black Elk Speaks by John G. Neihardt selected as the 2017 One Book One Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
