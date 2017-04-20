Bill helps rural Nebraska towns with few houses for workers
City officials and developers in rural Nebraska are closely watching a measure being considered in the Legislature that would create housing grants, but they acknowledge it won't solve the problem of a dearth of workforce housing in small towns. Although housing is a crucial concern when towns try to attract new business, small communities have fewer developers and workers needed for residential construction, and housing must be built on a smaller scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|43 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|17
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC