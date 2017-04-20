Bill helps rural Nebraska towns with ...

Bill helps rural Nebraska towns with few houses for workers

City officials and developers in rural Nebraska are closely watching a measure being considered in the Legislature that would create housing grants, but they acknowledge it won't solve the problem of a dearth of workforce housing in small towns. Although housing is a crucial concern when towns try to attract new business, small communities have fewer developers and workers needed for residential construction, and housing must be built on a smaller scale.

