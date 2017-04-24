Baby born during family visit to Nebraska zoo
A newborn baby made quite the entrance into world after being born during her family's Sunday trip to the zoo. Kymica Hubbard, 24, was riding the train attraction at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium when she suddenly went into labor, she told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr 21
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC