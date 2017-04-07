April 7, 2017 - Nebraska legislature tables measures to impose retail ...
In March, a committee of the Nebraska state legislature indefinitely postponed three pieces of legislation that would have had a dramatic effect on the state's public power utilities. In separate, unanimous 8-0 votes on March 7, the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee voted to indefinitely postpone all three bills.
