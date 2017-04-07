April 7, 2017 - Nebraska legislature ...

April 7, 2017 - Nebraska legislature tables measures to impose retail ...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Public Power

In March, a committee of the Nebraska state legislature indefinitely postponed three pieces of legislation that would have had a dramatic effect on the state's public power utilities. In separate, unanimous 8-0 votes on March 7, the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee voted to indefinitely postpone all three bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos... 4 min Frankie Rizzo 10
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Fri anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar 29 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 25 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC