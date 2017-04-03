Activists: Beer stores near Indian reservation should close
Owners of Whiteclay's four beer stores listen to testimony before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission during a hearing regarding alcohol sales in Whiteclay, Neb., on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The stores in Whiteclay are blamed for rampant alcoholism on the neighboring Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|3 hr
|marg
|1
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar 29
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar 25
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC