5 Jam Acts On Jam In The Van
More than 700 diverse musical acts have held sessions for the self-described "world's first solar powered music discovery vehicle" Jam In The Van . With over 250 sessions conducted each year, the mobile recording facility often captures jam scene performers doing what they do best: playing live music.
