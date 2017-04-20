2017 Drama League Nominations Announc...

2017 Drama League Nominations Announced: Laura Osnes, Daniel Radcliffe & More Receive Nods

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Broadway

The Drama League has announced the 2017 Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award. The nominations were announced April 19 at a ceremony hosted by Tony Award winners Patina Miller and Bebe Neuwirth at Sardi's Restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar 29 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 25 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar '17 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb '17 tomin cali 4
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC