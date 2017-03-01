With 'Ellie Challenge,' family hopes to bring attention to daughter's rare disease

President Trump's new attorney general, Jeff Sessions, warned in prepared remarks Tuesday of "a dangerous new trend" of bloodshed across the U.S. a... -- On Capitol Hill, it seems that not a day goes by without another lawmaker -- usually but not always a Democrat -- calling for an investigation, special prosecu... A Kansas filmmaker's drone video of the Kansas wheat harvest will premiere next month at the New York City Drone Film Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.