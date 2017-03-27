White House staff will skip Correspondents' Dinner in 'solidarity' with President Trump

Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of Texas overnight left nearly 200,000 residents without power as of early Wednesday morning.Much of the powe... - day, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50, formally starting the process for Britain to leave the European Union &mdash... "I am going to lift the restrictions on American energy, and allow this wealth to pour into our communities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.