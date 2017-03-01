Two inmates killed in Nebraska prison...

Two inmates killed in Nebraska prison disturbance - media

Read more: Reuters

Two inmates have been killed during a disturbance at a maximum security prison in Nebraska, the second deadly incident at the facility over the last two years, a local newspaper reported on Friday. Correctional officers found the bodies of two inmates in the housing units where several altercations took place on Thursday afternoon after about 40 inmates refused to return to their cells at the Tecumseh State Prison in southeast Nebraska, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

