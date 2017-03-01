Two inmates killed in Nebraska prison disturbance - media
Two inmates have been killed during a disturbance at a maximum security prison in Nebraska, the second deadly incident at the facility over the last two years, a local newspaper reported on Friday. Correctional officers found the bodies of two inmates in the housing units where several altercations took place on Thursday afternoon after about 40 inmates refused to return to their cells at the Tecumseh State Prison in southeast Nebraska, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan '17
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan '17
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC