Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight In Nebraska
There are 2 comments on the KELO-TV Sioux Falls story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight In Nebraska. In it, KELO-TV Sioux Falls reports that:
President Donald Trump may have approved a federal permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, but the fight is far from over in Nebraska, the one state in its path that has yet to approve the project. The pipeline's fate once again rests with the Nebraska Public Service Commission, an independently elected group of four Republicans and one Democrat.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
A nice distraction from the heath bill/1% tax cut that just went down in flames today.
Seems Ryan/tRump just proved that once the dog has actually caught the car, it's really inclined to slink off and lick where it's nuts used to be.
Hillarious!
|
#2 11 hrs ago
We must stand up with MotherEarth! Pipelines are bad. Ban it!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Fri
|fred
|2
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC