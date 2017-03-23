Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up ...

Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight In Nebraska

There are 2 comments on the KELO-TV Sioux Falls story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight In Nebraska. In it, KELO-TV Sioux Falls reports that:

President Donald Trump may have approved a federal permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, but the fight is far from over in Nebraska, the one state in its path that has yet to approve the project. The pipeline's fate once again rests with the Nebraska Public Service Commission, an independently elected group of four Republicans and one Democrat.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 12 hrs ago
A nice distraction from the heath bill/1% tax cut that just went down in flames today.

Seems Ryan/tRump just proved that once the dog has actually caught the car, it's really inclined to slink off and lick where it's nuts used to be.

Hillarious!

visitor

Reading, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
We must stand up with MotherEarth! Pipelines are bad. Ban it!

