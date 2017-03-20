Trump when told the biggest losers from 'Trumpcare' will be his own voters: 'Oh, I know'

President Donald Trump nodded in agreement during a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson when told the American Health Care Act, the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, would cause the most damage for people that voted for him in November. During the interview, Carlson mentioned an analysis by Bloomberg that showed counties that voted more heavily for Trump in the election would see their tax credits to purchase insurance fall dramatically - and likely see the number of people without insurance rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.