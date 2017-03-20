Trump when told the biggest losers from 'Trumpcare' will be his own voters: 'Oh, I know'
President Donald Trump nodded in agreement during a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson when told the American Health Care Act, the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, would cause the most damage for people that voted for him in November. During the interview, Carlson mentioned an analysis by Bloomberg that showed counties that voted more heavily for Trump in the election would see their tax credits to purchase insurance fall dramatically - and likely see the number of people without insurance rise.
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|5
