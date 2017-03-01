Time to eliminate daylight savings, s...

Time to eliminate daylight savings, state senator says

Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Golf was the center of much of the debate Friday over a bill that would exempt Nebraska from participating in daylight saving time. Nebraska would become the third state in the country to eliminate daylight saving time under LB 309, introduced by Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft.

