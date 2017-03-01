The Passing Of Clayton Yeutter

American agriculture lost one of its staunchest advocates and most gifted leaders this morning with the passing of former Secretary of Agriculture Clayton Yeutter, age 86, after a four-year battle with metastatic colon cancer. Born on a farm near Eustis, Nebraska, during the Dust Bowl days, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with B.S. and J.D. degrees as well as a Ph.D. in agricultural economics and later served on the faculty there.

