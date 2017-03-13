"The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" recap

Snow began to blanket cities across the Northeast on Tuesday in what could turn out to be one of the most severe blizzards of the year.Blizzard warnings hav... - Do you remember a while back when a public poll was held in the U.K. to name a 200 million dollar research vessel and it backfired? Instead of ge... MEADE, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.