Small Nebraska Towns Try To Ban Wind Power For 2 Years
The towns sponsored legislation proposing a two-year halt to commercial wind energy projects in the seven Sandhills legislative districts to allow the the study of increased wind power development. Wind energy development in the area is "tearing communities apart," Republican state Sen. Tom Brewer, who introduced the two-year ban, told other lawmakers.
