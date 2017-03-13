Sen Fischer asked why she voted to allow mentally ill to get guns @spockosbrain
Sen. Deb Fischer Questioned at Nebraskan Town Hall on Why She Voted YES to Allow Severe Mentally Ill to Get Guns Audio only Politicians really don't like town halls. Especially when their constituents are upset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilson's Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Sat
|Say What
|1
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC