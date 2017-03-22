Nebraskans rally as Congress plans to vote on healthcare bill
As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the American Health Care Act that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as soon as tomorrow, Nebraskans are speaking out. Those who want to keep the ACA rallied at the state's Capitol building Wednesday, signs in hand, pushing for Nebraska's congressional leaders to listen to their constituents.
