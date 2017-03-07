Nebraska to Cut Staff in Developmenta...

Nebraska to Cut Staff in Developmental Disabilities Agency

Nebraska officials have announced plans to cut 39 jobs at a Beatrice facility for people with developmental disabilities and transition residents out of a state program in Hastings. The staff reduction announced Tuesday will affect workers at the Beatrice State Developmental Center who aren't considered front-line staff, such as laundry and maintenance employees.

