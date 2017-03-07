Nebraska to Cut Staff in Developmental Disabilities Agency
Nebraska officials have announced plans to cut 39 jobs at a Beatrice facility for people with developmental disabilities and transition residents out of a state program in Hastings. The staff reduction announced Tuesday will affect workers at the Beatrice State Developmental Center who aren't considered front-line staff, such as laundry and maintenance employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|6 hr
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC