Nebraska teens to rally Wednesday at Capitol for Kick Butts Day

No Limits, Nebraska's youth-led tobacco prevention movement, will take on Big Tobacco with a march and rally at the State Capitol on March 15. Approximately 80 teens in grades 7-12 from across Nebraska will participate in the event on Kick Butts Day, a global day of anti-tobacco activism promoted by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, organizers said Monday. No Limits Youth Board members Kamrin Edmonds of Wilber and Cecilia Ponce of Hartington, will speak about the impact of tobacco on their lives, and marketing tactics used by tobacco companies to target youth.

