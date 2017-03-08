Nebraska teens to rally Wednesday at Capitol for Kick Butts Day
No Limits, Nebraska's youth-led tobacco prevention movement, will take on Big Tobacco with a march and rally at the State Capitol on March 15. Approximately 80 teens in grades 7-12 from across Nebraska will participate in the event on Kick Butts Day, a global day of anti-tobacco activism promoted by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, organizers said Monday. No Limits Youth Board members Kamrin Edmonds of Wilber and Cecilia Ponce of Hartington, will speak about the impact of tobacco on their lives, and marketing tactics used by tobacco companies to target youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC