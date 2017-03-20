Nebraska Tax Collections On Pace With February Projections
The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that the state's net tax receipts totaled $267 million in February, matching the official state projections. The comparisons in the report were based on the forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board on Feb. 27. During that meeting, the board revised its forecast downward by $80 million compared to the previous estimates from October.
