Nebraska Supreme Court Rules that an Insurer Can Depreciate Labor in Determining Actual Cash Value
Property policies typically provide, if there is coverage, that the insured can recover for the costs to repair or replace the property damaged by loss. But when an insured does not repair or replace the damaged property , the insured is only entitled to the actual cash value of the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|2 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|4
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Fri
|fred
|2
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC