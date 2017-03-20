Nebraska senators weigh ending deduct...

Nebraska senators weigh ending deductions for union dues

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the bill's sponsor, told a legislative committee Monday that the government shouldn't perform payroll functions for outside groups. He says he sees no problem with deductions for charitable organizations such as United Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 18 Say What 1
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar 7 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar 5 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb 28 tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
Topix Feb 22 doda man 1
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC