Nebraska Senators Vote To Broaden Prison Watchdog's Role
Lawmakers have given initial approval to a measure that would ensure the state watchdog for Nebraska's prison system can interview witnesses and would protect whistleblowers who work for the corrections department. It also clarifies that Doug Koebernick, inspector general of Nebraska's corrections department, should share his reports with the Legislature's Judiciary Committee when he finishes investigating incidents such as prison riots.
