Nebraska senators eye bill to avoid electoral vote-splitting
Republican lawmakers in Nebraska, one of two states that proportionally divide their electoral votes, are seeking to return to a winner-take-all approach after Democrat Barack Obama capitalized on the system during the 2008 campaign. Sen. John Murante of Gretna argued to a legislative committee Thursday that his proposal would allow the state to speak with one voice in presidential elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC