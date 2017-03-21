Nebraska senator coins the term 'SCOTUS bladder'
Sen. Ben Sasse asked the question that he said his wife was dying to know : "How in the world is Gorsuch able to go so many hours without peeing?" Nebraska senator coins the term 'SCOTUS bladder' Sen. Ben Sasse asked the question that he said his wife was dying to know : "How in the world is Gorsuch able to go so many hours without peeing?" Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mNf2IJ Neil Gorsuch shares a laugh with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., as he arrives on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2017, for his confirmation hearing.
