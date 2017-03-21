Nebraska senator coins the term 'SCOT...

Nebraska senator coins the term 'SCOTUS bladder'

7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Sen. Ben Sasse asked the question that he said his wife was dying to know : "How in the world is Gorsuch able to go so many hours without peeing?" Neil Gorsuch shares a laugh with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., as he arrives on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2017, for his confirmation hearing.

