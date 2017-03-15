Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse receives bracket with Russia as national champ
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse receives bracket with Russia as national champ We've seen bold predictions that made us scratch our heads. But this one takes the cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC