Nebraska seeks fixes for reservation border town beer sales
LINCOLN, Neb.- A tiny village Nebraska known for beer sales near an Indian reservation is getting a fresh look from state lawmakers who are hunting for new ways to fight alcohol abuse, panhandling and violence in the region. Senators haven't had much luck addressing the problems in Whiteclay, a town blamed for fueling alcoholism on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
