Nebraska Seeks Fixes For Reservation Border-Town Beer Sales

Nebraska lawmakers are moving forward with a new effort to try to fix problems in a tiny village that sells millions of cans each year next to a South Dakota Indian reservation. Senators gave first-round approval Thursday to a bill that would create a legislative task force to examine the public health problems in Whiteclay, a town blamed for fueling alcoholism on the neighboring Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.