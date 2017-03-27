Nebraska Ref Target of Death Threats After Kentucky Loss
Referee John Higgins of Omaha has contacted law enforcement to report he's received death threats after Kentucky's loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional final. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted number, and on the office phone for his roofing company.
