Nebraska medical pot advocates oppose...

Nebraska medical pot advocates oppose chief medical officer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Medical marijuana advocates are urging Nebraska state senators not to confirm a chief medical officer who opposes the use of marijuana or any of its byproducts. Dr. Thomas Williams has been serving as acting chief medical officer since November, and the Legislature could confirm his appointment following a Thursday vote from six of the seven members of the Health and Human Services Committee to recommend him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Sun Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb 28 tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
Topix Feb 22 doda man 1
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16) Feb 9 kirton 5
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Jan '17 The Real Donald T... 8
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC