Nebraska man gets life term for killing Colorado man

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Colorado man and then hiding his body in a barrel. A Morrill County judge on Monday sentenced Zachary Mueller to life in prison after a jury convicted him in January of first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Pedro Adrian Dominguez, of Greeley, Colorado.

