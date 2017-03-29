Nebraska lawmakers move to clamp down on sex traffickers
A bill that would create stiffer penalties for people who buy and sell sex in Nebraska has advanced in the Legislature, but lawmakers say it needs more work. Senators voted 42-0 Wednesday to give first-round approval to a bill that would increase prison sentences for sex traffickers and provide other protections for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
