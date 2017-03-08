Nebraska Lawmakers Eye Bills Backed by Gun-Rights Advocates
Nebraska lawmakers are considering legislation that would exempt gun registrations from public record and add new responsibilities for business owners who want to prohibit firearms in their shops. The state should add any information gathered for gun registrations to a set of records including medical records and students' academic records that are not available to the public, Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard told a legislative committee Wednesday.
