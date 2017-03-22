Nebraska lawmakers consider new limits on lobbyists
Nebraska can promote transparency by barring local governments from using tax dollars to hire lobbyists and requiring elected officials to wait two years before joining lobbying firms, a state senator told a legislative committee Wednesday. State lawmakers who often refer to the public as the "second house" of their single-chamber Legislature need to be aware of the emergence of a "third house" of special interest groups that has gained power since legislative term limits took effect a decade ago, said Sen. John Kuehn, of Heartwell, who presented four bills targeting lobbyists.
