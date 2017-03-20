Nebraska Lawmakers Confirm New Chief Medical Officer
Nebraska lawmakers have voted to confirm an Omaha doctor as the state's chief medical officer despite concerns about how he will adapt to changing regulations. Senators voted 39-2 on Monday to confirm Dr. Thomas Williams.
