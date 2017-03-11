Nebraska, Iowa Move to Daylight-Saving Time
Like those in almost all other states, Nebraskans and Iowans will trade an hour of sleep starting Sunday morning for an extra hour of sunlight in the evening. The government expanded daylight-saving time in 2007 in an effort to save energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC