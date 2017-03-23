Nebraska gun rights advocates push to carry without a permit
Requiring Nebraska residents to obtain concealed-carry permits to legally carry a concealed handgun violates their constitutional rights, gun rights advocates said Thursday, but gun control supporters argue carrying without a permit could lead to more shootings. Nebraska gun owners now may apply for a concealed carry permit, which costs $100 for an initial five-year permit and $50 for renewal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|7 hr
|fred
|2
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC