Nebraska Falls to Wisconsin

In doubles, Nebraska's Toby Boyer and Dylan Bednarczyk dropped a 6-3 decision to Wisconsin's Lamar Remy and Chase Colton at No. 1, before Huskers David Samardzija and Micah Klousia fell 6-2 to UW's John Zordani and Osgar O'Hoisin and fell 6-2 at the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.