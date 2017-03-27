Nebraska-Creighton Game Postponed; Rescheduled for April 25
Tonight's scheduled softball game between Nebraska and Creighton in Omaha has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the CU Sports Complex in Omaha.
