Nebraska councilman fined after profiting from contracts

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission said Friday that Sutton City Councilman Jeff Schelkopf erred in not making sure three contracts between his company and the city had public discussion and action at city council meetings. Schelkopf's company, Quality Builders, built a concession stand at the city's baseball field complex, repaired a city building's roof and fixed a community center door.

