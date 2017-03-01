Nebraska celebrates 150 years with taste of history, culture
Hundreds gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to mark the anniversary with the formal unveiling of a new state stamp and actor portrayals of author Willa Cather, Ponca Indian Chief Standing Bear and William "Buffalo Bill" Cody.
