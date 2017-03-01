Nebraska bill would restore felons' v...

Nebraska bill would restore felons' voting rights sooner

Advocates for felons say Nebraska should restore voting rights immediately after they complete their sentences. About 20 people spoke Wednesday at a legislative committee hearing on a bill sponsored by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha that would give felons the right to vote once they complete their sentences, including prison time and parole.

