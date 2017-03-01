Nebraska bill would restore felons' voting rights sooner
Advocates for felons say Nebraska should restore voting rights immediately after they complete their sentences. About 20 people spoke Wednesday at a legislative committee hearing on a bill sponsored by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha that would give felons the right to vote once they complete their sentences, including prison time and parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan '17
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan '17
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC