Nebraska among states hardest-hit by GOP health care bill
A Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would raise health insurance costs in Nebraska faster than in most other states, according to a new report, and advocates say rural areas would be hardest-hit. The analysis was released last week as some members of Nebraska's congressional delegation faced loud public opposition to the GOP plan at town hall meetings.
