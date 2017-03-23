Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Coun...

Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council elects new officers

Newly elected officers include Chairman of the Board Leland Poppe of North Platte; Vice Chair Jarid Childears of North Platte; Secretary Stephanie Liska of Wayne and Treasurer Brad Lubben of Eagle. Re-elected for a second three-year term were Cindi Allen of Ogallala, Bryan Barrett of Gering, Galen Frenzen of Fullerton and Royce Schaneman of Denton.

