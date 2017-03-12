Nebraska Agency Sets Workshops on Spring Turkey Hunting
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the workshops are designed for people with limited experience. Topics will include strategies, equipment, turkey biology and ways to increase a hunter's confidence and success.
