Nebraska advances legal immunity for heroin overdose help

Nebraska could provide immunity from drug charges for people who seek medical help for opioid overdoses under a bill that has won first-round approval from the Legislature. Senators voted 35-4 Thursday to advance a measure that would protect people who cooperate with medical professionals from drug or drug paraphernalia charges.

