Nebraska advances bill to restore fel...

Nebraska advances bill to restore felon voting rights sooner

13 hrs ago

Senators voted 28-8 Friday to advance the bill. Its sponsor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, says the current law is outdated and based on a history of disenfranchising black voters.

