Nashville notes

An Alabama woman managed to escape from a reported robbery and kidnapping incident on Tuesday by jumping out of the trunk of a moving vehicle, police sai... -- Warmer than normal seawater is contributing to the death of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, researchers say.An article published in the journal Nature shows that h... LEAD Class 35 held their graduation this past weekend on the East Campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.