MIchigan blows out Nebraska 93-57
Derrick Walton Jr. scored 18 points and set a school record with 16 assists, and Michigan routed Nebraska 93-57 on Sunday night for the Cornhuskers' worst home loss in program history. Michigan set the Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points by an opponent and matched the arena record for 3-pointers with 14. The Wolverines led by as many as 38 points, and the final margin was the biggest in a Nebraska home loss since Ohio State won 79-45 at the old Devaney Center in January 2012.
